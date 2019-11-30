UPDATE 2-Cricket-NZ bowled out for 375 in second England test

A short-pitched barrage from England's pace bowlers helped them run through New Zealand's tail and dismiss the hosts for 375 about an hour after tea on the second day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Stuart Broad provided the catalyst just before tea when he broke a 124-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (73) and BJ Watling (55). New Zealand had been well set at 315-5 heading into tea before Broad removed first test man-of-the-match Watling with the penultimate ball.

Broad then had Mitchell caught at deep fine leg by Jofra Archer about 20 minutes after play resumed. With the hosts' bowlers prepared to take on short-pitched deliveries, England quickly wrapped up the innings as mistimed shots from New Zealand's batsmen ended up in the hands of the boundary fielders.

The last five wickets fell for just 60 runs, dragging the tourists back into the game after Watling and Mitchell had threatened to bat England out of the match. Broad finished the innings with 4-73.

New Zealand won the first match at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65-runs.

