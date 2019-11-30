International Development News
David Warner scores second double ton in Test

Australian opener David Warner scored his second double century in Test cricket while playing against Pakistan on day two of the pink ball test on Saturday.

Australia cricketer David Warner. Image Credit: ANI

Australian opener David Warner scored his second double century in Test cricket while playing against Pakistan on day two of the pink ball test on Saturday. The left-handed batsman reached the milestone by guiding the ball towards short fine leg off Shaheen Afridi's delivery.

Earlier, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne became the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2019. The right-handed batsman went on to score 162 runs in the first innings of the day-night Test and as a result, took his tally in 2019 to 829 runs.

Yesterday, Warner and Labuschagne guided Australia to a dominating position by registering an unbeaten stand of 294 runs. The team from Down Under has a remarkable record in pink-ball Tests as they have won all their five matches which have been played in the day-night format. (ANI)

