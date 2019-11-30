International Development News
Development News Edition

JK Tyre Festival of Speed set for spectacular finish

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 20:24 IST
JK Tyre Festival of Speed set for spectacular finish

The stage is set for a spectacular day of races at the Buddh International Circuit, with the LGB Formula 4 and the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup poised for a sensational showdown in the JK Tyre Festival of Speed. Chennai's Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangasamy, close friends and arch-rivals in the LGB-4, were tied on 73 points after Saturday's two races and have one last race to battle it out for the coveted title in the JK Tyre FMSCI National racing Championship on Sunday.

The Gixxer Cup too went topsy-turvy with championship leader Tanay Gaikwad suffering an unexpected DNF on Saturday. The Pune lad (54 points) has now slipped to the second position, with Syed Muzammil Ali jumping into the lead. Bengaluru's Muzammil collected 10 points on Saturday, comfortably winning the race to move to 56 points. This one too comes to the final race on Sunday, with the winner likely to walk away with the coveted trophy.

BRS Racing Bengaluru began the X1 Racing competition on a dominant note, winning the day's two races. The pair of Arjun Maini (Indian International Racer) and Oliver Webb (International Racer, Male) proved to be unbeatable while their teammates, Nayan Chatterjee (Indian Domestic Racer) and Michelle Gatting (International Racer, Female), finished fourth and third in the two races.

Mumbai Falcons were the other formidable team, cruising to the third position thanks to Karthik Tharani and Mikkel Jensen in Race 1 and the second position, with Kush Maini and Pippa Mann, starring in Race 2. In the JK Tyre Super Bike 1000cc, Bhumik Lalwani and Dilip Lalwani of Mount Abu clinched the honours, taking the first two places. Simranjeet Singh of Delhi took the third place to set the stage for another close finish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

53 cos which signed MoUs during GIM have begun production:CM

As many as 53 companies that have signed memorandums of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government during the second edition of Global Investors Meet have commenced commercial production, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday. Ai...

Crowd in DRC lynches two suspected militants as UN envoy visits

Beni, DR Congo, Nov 30 AFP A crowd in eastern DR Congo on Saturday lynched two people they suspected of being members of a militia blamed for the killing of more than 100 civilians over the past month, an AFP journalist said. The killings c...

Keeping aside ego key to running coalition govt: Former Goa CM

Senior Goa Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat on Saturday congratulated Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and said keeping aside personal egos, high-handedness and self-centric aspirations were key to running a successfu...

Protests over gangrape-murder of Hyderabad vet, angry crowd hurls stones at police as accused taken to jail

Protests were held at several places on Saturday against the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad with an angry crowd hurling stones at the police personnel, who escorted the four accused to jail from a police station ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019