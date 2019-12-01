International Development News
Development News Edition

BCCI decides to seek SC approval to dilute tenure reform, Shah to represent Board at ICC CEC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 16:05 IST
BCCI decides to seek SC approval to dilute tenure reform, Shah to represent Board at ICC CEC

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to seek the Supreme Court's approval to water down the administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, aiming to clear the path for an extended stint for the former captain. The decision was taken at the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will require the apex court's approval.

"All the proposed amendments have been approved and will be forwarded to the Supreme Court," a top official told PTI. As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.

Ganguly, who took charge on October 23, was to vacate office next year but a dilution could see him continue till 2024. The current dispensation wants the cooling off period to kick in only after the individual has finished two terms (six years), at the board and state association separately.

The move, if approved, will also clear the way for Secretary Jay Shah to get an extension as time left in his current tenure is also less than a year. Besides this, Shah was named India's representative to attend future meetings of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) chief executives committee.

In his early 30s, Shah, son of union home minister Amit Shah, will replace BCCI CEO Rahul Johri as the Board representative. "Whenever the meeting takes place, Jay will go," a top official said.

Apart from this, the Board decided to defer the appointment of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). "It will be done after the December 3 hearing in the Supreme Court," an official said.

After Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Ganguly stepped down from the CAC owing to the Conflict of Interest clause in the new constitution, Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad appointed the men's team head coach. Ravi Shastri got an extension for the top job.

The CAC has been mired in controversies owing to allegations of conflict of interest, which prompted the three original members to resign. Both Rangaswamy and Gaekwad are now part of the apex council as representatives of the Indian Cricketers' Association. It is the CAC's prerogative to appoint the selection committee.

The Board also wants the court to keep out of future decisions on constitutional amendments and has proposed that a three-fourth majority at the AGM be enough to take a final call. The officials believe it is not "practical" to take the Supreme Court's approval for every amendment, which is a must as per the existing constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel announces new plans; prices hiked up to Rs 2.85 per day

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs. Bharti Airtel today anno...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN5 UK-ATTACK-ISIS ISIS claims London knife-attackLondonThe Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. FGN8 P...

Bharti Airtel to raise mobile call, data charges by up to 42% from Dec 3

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs. Bharti Airtel today anno...

British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would strengthen prison sentences, vowing to boost security after an attack in the British capital by a man convicted of terrorism who was released early from prison.With less than two weeks be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019