International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-England in strong position as NZ reach 96-2 in second test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:15 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-England in strong position as NZ reach 96-2 in second test
Image Credit: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and senior batsman Ross Taylor loom as the key wickets England need to capture to win the second test as the hosts finished the fourth day on 96-2 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Monday.

Williamson was on 37, while Taylor was 31 as New Zealand head into the final day still facing a five-run deficit after England were dismissed in their first innings for 476, with Joe Root breaking out of a prolonged slump with a majestic 226. The England captain had resurrected his side's innings with a 177-run partnership with Rory Burns (101) on Sunday and 193 with Ollie Pope, who had been in sight of his first test century before he fell for 75 as they chased quick runs before tea.

New Zealand won the first match of the two-test series at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui by an innings and 65-runs. Heavy rain, however, is forecast for Hamilton after lunch on the fifth day and England will need to run through New Zealand's batting early on to seal the victory.

Root's third test double century had put his side into a strong position, which was only made stronger when Sam Curran trapped Jeet Raval in front for a two-ball duck. Raval did not review the decision, despite being asked by fellow opener Tom Latham if it was worth it, but technology suggested he had got an inside edge on the ball before it cannoned into his pad.

Latham followed shortly after for 18 when he nicked a Chris Woakes delivery to Root at first slip to leave New Zealand struggling at 28-2 before Williamson and Taylor drove their side through to stumps. England's innings had been dominated by Root, who brought up his 17th test century on Sunday to break out of his prolonged slump.

He had not achieved three figures in a test since scoring 122 against West Indies in St Lucia in February - a stretch of 15 innings - and was averaging 27.10 this year prior to the Seddon Park match. Root, who had resumed on Monday on 114, brought up his 200 after lunch with a quick single into the offside that left Pope having to dive to make his ground, although the throw at the stumps was wayward.

He eventually was caught in the deep for 226 as he tried to increase the scoring rate before tea, falling four balls after Pope had been caught attempting to do the same thing. Root moved inside the top-10 test run scorers for England with his innings, advancing to 7282 runs at an average of 48.54, the highest in the list.

Neil Wagner finished with 5-124 as he ran through the tail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...

China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory....

Brushing teeth links with lower risks of heart failure

According to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology ESC, Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure.Previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019