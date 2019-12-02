Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Dec 2 (AFP) Final scoreboard at the end of the pink-ball second cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Monday: Australia 1st innings 589-3 dec

Pakistan 1st innings 302 Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 39-3)

S. Masood c Starc b Lyon 68 Imam-ul-Haq lbw Hazlewood 0

A. Ali c Smith b Starc 9 B. Azam c Paine b Hazlewood 8

A. Shafiq c Warner b Lyon 57 I. Ahmed c Labuschagne b Lyon 27

M. Rizwan b Hazlewood 45 Y. Shah lbw Lyon 13

S. Afridi c Hazlewood b Lyon 1 M. Abbas run out (Cummins) 1

M. Musa not out 4 Extras (lb6) 6

Total (all out; 82 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-11, 3-20, 4-123, 5-154, 6-201, 7-221, 8-229, 9-235, 10-239. Bowling: Starc 16-3-47-1, Hazlewood 23-4-63-3, Cummins 15-4-45-0, Lyon 25-7-69-5, Labuschagne 3-0-9-0.

