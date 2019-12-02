International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

  • PTI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:46 IST
Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Dec 2 (AFP) Final scoreboard at the end of the pink-ball second cricket Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Monday: Australia 1st innings 589-3 dec

Pakistan 1st innings 302 Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 39-3)

S. Masood c Starc b Lyon 68 Imam-ul-Haq lbw Hazlewood 0

A. Ali c Smith b Starc 9 B. Azam c Paine b Hazlewood 8

A. Shafiq c Warner b Lyon 57 I. Ahmed c Labuschagne b Lyon 27

M. Rizwan b Hazlewood 45 Y. Shah lbw Lyon 13

S. Afridi c Hazlewood b Lyon 1 M. Abbas run out (Cummins) 1

M. Musa not out 4 Extras (lb6) 6

Total (all out; 82 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-11, 3-20, 4-123, 5-154, 6-201, 7-221, 8-229, 9-235, 10-239. Bowling: Starc 16-3-47-1, Hazlewood 23-4-63-3, Cummins 15-4-45-0, Lyon 25-7-69-5, Labuschagne 3-0-9-0. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks inch up after strong China data; Gazprom boosts Russian shares

Emerging market stocks edged up on Monday after declining for two straight sessions, as investors cheered an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing activity, while Russias Gazprom hit a three-week high as it began gas supplies to China...

World must choose between hope and climate surrender: UN chief (AFP) RUPRUPRUP

World must choose between hope and climate surrender UN chief AFP RUPRUPRUP...

Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

Beirut, Dec 2 AP Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the countrys northwest has killed at least 10 civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Mondays airstrike on the m...

OYO elevates India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh to board of directors

Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said it has elevated Aditya Ghosh, currently chief executive officer India South Asia for the hotels and homes business, as a member of its board of directors. Rohit Kapoor, currently CEO of the new real esta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019