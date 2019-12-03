Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Confident Australia savour stability ahead of New Zealand series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 07:57 IST
Cricket-Confident Australia savour stability ahead of New Zealand series
Australia's Mitchell Starc Image Credit: ANI

With their batting order settled and Mitchell Starc back to his marauding best in their series sweep of Pakistan, a confident Australia will look forward to bigger tests ahead when they host New Zealand later this month.

Australia dominated with bat, ball and in the field to post their second successive innings victory over the South Asians at Adelaide Oval on Monday, continuing their upward trajectory since retaining the Ashes in England. The results were, in part, a reflection of a rebuilding Pakistan and the inexperience of their callow attack.

But the series also underlined the return of a ruthless streak which had been largely absent from Australian cricket since the team's disintegration in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in March 2018. While the return of David Warner and Steve Smith from suspensions would embolden any team in world cricket, Marnus Labuschagne's rapid rise from fringe all-rounder to bolted-on number three has been another massive boost.

Too often Warner and Smith had to carry the batting burden following the 2015 retirements of Michael Clarke and Chris Rogers, but in South Africa-born Labuschagne they have another shoulder to lean on. The 25-year-old produced two big hundreds and 347 runs from the series, to be second only to the 489 runs scored by triple-centurion Warner.

Starc also continued his fine form from the Brisbane test, adding another seven batsmen to his tally to finish with 14 for the series and top the wicket-takers' list with an average of 17.00. It has been quite the comeback for the lanky left-armer, who was picked for just one test of the Ashes and wore much of the blame for the first series loss to India on home soil during the last Australian summer.

Starc bowled through the pain after suffering a big toe problem during the first innings in Adelaide but has been cleared for the three-match series against the Black Caps starting in Perth on Dec. 12. Australia's selector's meetings have tended to have long agendas due to the team's batting problems in the past, but panel boss Trevor Hohns was beaming on Tuesday after naming an essentially unchanged squad for the New Zealand series.

Only batsman Cameron Bancroft, unused in the Pakistan series, was released from the squad, which was trimmed to 13. "We're very comfortable with our batting lineup. They're functioning quite well," Hohns told reporters in Adelaide.

"Very nice to have a couple of very, very good wins. It's been quite relaxing (as a selector), to be honest."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Suns squander lead but rally past Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. hit two 3-point baskets in the final minute to rescue the Phoenix Suns, who blew a big lead and then recovered to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 109-104 on Monday night. Charlotte, which overcame a 20-point halftime hole,...

Blast hits National Monument area in central Jakarta

An explosion took place within the National Monument complex in central Jakarta on Tuesday morning, the state media reported. According to Indonesia-based Kompas TV, the blast occurred at 705 a.m. local time within the premises located acro...

CORRECTED-Suu Kyi’s loyalists rally for Myanmar leader before genocide trial

As Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi prepares to travel to the Netherlands to fight charges of genocide against her country at the International Court of Justice, her supporters have embarked on an impassioned publicity campaign. Suu Kyis rep...

Chiellini accuses Real Madrid of blocking Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or last year

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has accused Real Madrid of blocking Cristiano Ronaldos Ballon dOr last year. In 2018, the award was received by Madrids Luka Modric. Ronaldo had made the switch from Real Madrid to Juventus last year and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019