Capitals trade C Stephenson to Knights for draft pick

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 09:51 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 09:50 IST
The Washington Capitals traded fifth-year center Chandler Stephenson to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. Stephenson, 25, had three goals and one assist in 24 games for the Capitals this season.

The Washington Post reported that the Capitals needed to free salary-space for the impending return of forward Carl Hagelin, who carries a reported $2.75 million salary-cap figure. The team activated Hagelin ahead of its Tuesday night game at San Jose. Stephenson's salary this season is $1,050,000.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Stephenson will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after the current season. Stephenson has scored 14 goals with 19 assists in 168 career games since breaking into the NHL at age 21 with the Capitals in the 2015-16 season. He was picked in the third round of the 2012 draft.

