Absolutely fine now, Rohan Bopanna provides injury update

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna on Thursday provided an update on his injury saying that he is 'absolutely fine' now. "My injury is absolutely fine now. I have started back training," Bopanna told ANI during an event here.

Bopanna had pulled out of India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury. India had progressed to the 2020 Qualifiers after securing a 4-0 lead against Pakistan in the Davis Cup on November 30.

"Unfortunately, I was injured but I am really happy that India won the tie and looking forward to the next tie in March," Bopanna said. Bopanna is also optimistic about the future of Indian tennis saying that we have good youngsters.

"I think there are lots of good youngsters coming up. In US Open, Sumit Nagal played a really great match against Roger Federer and Sasi Kumar Mukund is also really doing well apart from Prajnesh and Ramkumar, who have already been doing well. So we have good players coming up and it is really good for Indian tennis," he said. (ANI)

