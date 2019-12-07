Left Menu
Report: Knicks fire coach Fizdale

  Updated: 07-12-2019 03:28 IST
  Created: 07-12-2019 03:07 IST
The New York Knicks fired embattled head coach David Fizdale, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday. Wojnarowski reported that assistant coach Keith Smart was fired as well, according to a league source.

The Knicks have not publicly commented on the report. Fizdale labeled the Knicks' performance as "sickening" following Thursday's 129-92 setback to the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden. The loss was the team's eighth in a row and 18th in 22 games this season.

Fizdale was asked after the contest if he was worried that the team's troubles would be blamed on him. "I don't care about all of that, I don't even think about that really," the 45-year-old Fizdale said.

New York's 4-18 record is tied for the worst start to a season in franchise history. The team also posted a 4-18 mark in 2014-15 en route to a 17-65 finish. ESPN's Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported last month that Knicks president Steve Mills had begun laying the groundwork for Fizdale's eventual firing.

Possible candidates to become interim coach include assistant coaches Mike Miller and Pat Sullivan, according to ESPN's report. Fizdale, who is in the middle of a four-year contract, has posted a 21-83 record with the Knicks since being hired in May 2018.

New York had the NBA's worst record at 17-65 in 2018-19, however, it did not receive the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and thereby missing out on the opportunity to draft Zion Williamson. The Knicks also failed to land top-tier free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Rival Brooklyn, instead, signed the pair.

