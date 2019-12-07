NHL roundup: Capitals extend win streak to 6

Jakub Vrana scored the game-winning goal and also had an assist, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to their sixth straight victory, a 3-2 decision over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Travis Boyd also scored goals and John Carlson added his 32nd assist for Washington, which swept the three California teams on a road trip for the first time in franchise history. The Capitals also improved their NHL best road record to 14-2-1.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique also scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller finished with 33 saves. Blackhawks 2, Devils 1 (SO)

Rookie Kirby Dach, appearing in an NHL shootout for the first time, scored the decisive goal in the fifth round as visiting Chicago edged New Jersey. Dach's goal capped an entertaining shootout in which both teams scored in the first two rounds. Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane tallied for the Blackhawks while Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist were successful for the Devils before Chicago goalie Corey Crawford and New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood turned back the next two shots apiece.

Alex DeBrincat scored in the second period for the Blackhawks. Taylor Hall scored in the first period for the Devils, who lost their fourth straight and fell to 0-1-1 under interim head coach Alain Nasreddine. Crawford made 29 saves, and Blackwood turned aside 28 shots. Penguins 2, Coyotes 0

Evgeni Malkin snapped a goaltending duel with a third-period goal, and Brandon Tanev added an empty-netter Friday to back the 33-save performance of Tristan Jarry in Pittsburgh's win over visiting Arizona. Jarry, facing the Coyotes for the first time in his career, picked up his fourth career shutout and second not only this season but in a row. He was coming off a 28-save performance on Wednesday in a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Blues, and he has a personal scoreless streak of 144:51.

Antti Raanta made 24 saves for Arizona, which had won two straight. Coyotes winger Phil Kessel had three shots in his return to PPG Paints Arena. Kessel spent the previous four seasons with the Penguins, winning two Stanley Cups. Oilers 2, Kings 1

Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson both collected one goal and one assist to pace Edmonton to a home victory over slumping Los Angeles. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 shots for the Oilers, who vaulted the Coyotes to reclaim the top spot in the Pacific Division.

A pair of first-period power-play goals by Draisaitl and Chiasson provided more than enough offense for the Oilers. Michael Amadio gave the Kings a comeback chance when he put them on the board with 6:28 left in the third period. Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots for the Kings, who have lost three straight games. Canadiens 2, Rangers 1

Nate Thompson scored the winning goal with 67 seconds left in the third period as visiting Montreal edged New York. Thompson gave the Canadiens their second win in the past 11 games (2-6-3) by scoring his eighth career game-winning goal and first since the 2014-15 season with Anaheim.

Montreal's Brendan Gallagher scored for the third straight game, and Brendan Smith got the tying goal for New York, which fell to 5-2-1 in its past eight games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)