Bishop shuts down Islanders in Stars victory

  • Reuters
  • Dallas
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 12:22 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 12:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Ben Bishop made 34 saves for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 win against the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday night. Alexander Radulov had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Cogliano and Denis Gurianov also scored for Dallas.

Mathew Barzal scored to avert the shutout, and Thomas Greiss made 34 saves for the Islanders, who are 3-4-0 since their franchise-record 17-game point streak (15-0-2). Cogliano scored his first goal of the season in his 30th game to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at 11:59 of the first period.

Blake Comeau won a faceoff in the New York zone. The puck went back to Miro Heiskanen, who skated into the high slot before passing to Jamie Oleksiak on his left. Oleksiak skated through the circle before centering a pass that went off the skate of Cogliano as he was falling to the ice and across the goal line. Dallas went on its first power play when Barzal was called for high-sticking, and Radulov scored on a wrist shot from the high slot to give the Stars a 2-0 lead at 16:02.

The Stars went on their second power play after Barzal was called for tripping Roope Hintz in the opening minutes of the second period, and Dallas capitalized again. Mattias Janmark brought the puck through the neutral zone with speed, dropped it off for Corey Perry just before he crossed the blue line, and Perry centered a pass to Radulov.

Radulov took a shot from the inside edge of the right circle, and Gurianov redirected the puck past Greiss as he stood to the right of the net, stretching the lead to 3-0 at 3:12 of the second period. Barzal prevented Bishop's first shutout of the season and 32nd of his career when he scored at 15:27 of the third period to make it 3-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

