Soccer-Bahrain stun Saudi Arabia to lift Gulf Cup title

Bahrain clinched the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final on Sunday.

Mohamed Al-Rumaihi netted the second-half winner for Bahrain to end their 49-year wait for a maiden Gulf Cup title. Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al-Farag missed a first-half penalty.

The Saudi team has now lost in the final four times in the last six editions of the competition and has not won the title since 2004.

