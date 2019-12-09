Capitals' Backstrom expects to return Monday

Nicklas Backstrom said Sunday he expects to play on Monday night when the Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets. The center has missed eight consecutive games because of an upper-body injury, on the bench since a Nov. 18 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

"As of today, I'm good to go," Backstrom told reporters on Sunday. "I woke up and felt good. ... Woke up. No pain." He joined Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on the line during practice on Sunday.

"It was good to see him out there in full practice," coach Todd Reirden said. "We did some drills specifically to prepare him for tomorrow, so he's good to go for tomorrow." On the season, Backstrom has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 23 games.

The Capitals are expected to be at full strength for the first time this season, but they haven't missed a beat. Washington (22-4-5) leads the Metropolitan Division and is atop the NHL with 49 points.

