Steve Smith expresses confidence in Melbourne Cricket Ground curator

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, Australia's Steve Smith expressed confidence in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) curator Matt Page and his groundstaff saying that they will 'produce something good' for them.

  Updated: 09-12-2019 12:26 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 12:26 IST
Australia batsman Steve Smith . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, Australia's Steve Smith expressed confidence in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) curator Matt Page and his groundstaff saying that they will 'produce something good' for them. A Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia at the same venue was abandoned due to unsafe pitch. The second Test between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at MCG, starting from December 26.

"I'm sure they'll produce something good for us on Boxing Day. It's a really fine line with that wicket. 'Pagey' is a very good curator, he'll be working as hard as he can to try and get a wicket that is suitable for bat and ball," Cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying. Cricket Australia will also work with the MCG groundstaff to ensure the best possible pitch for the match.

Smith said that the ground staff has a very tough job but is optimistic that they will get them a good wicket. "These guys have a really tough job. They've tried a lot down in Melbourne but not been able to get something that is a bit more bowler-friendly. They're going to work hard over the next couple of weeks to get us a good wicket for Boxing Day," Smith said.

The first Test between Australia and New Zealand will begin on December 12 at Optus Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

