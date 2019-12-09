Left Menu
Soccer-England announce March friendly with Italy

England will play Italy in an international friendly on March 27 at Wembley Stadium, the country's soccer governing body (FA) said on Monday. Both sides qualified for Euro 2020 after topping their respective groups, with Italy qualifying with a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 games.

The fixture will be played exactly two years to the day since they last played out a 1-1 draw at the same venue. England also host Denmark, who they last played in March 2014, four days later at Wembley. England are in Group D at Euro 2020 along with Croatia, the Czech Republic and a yet-to-be decided playoff winner. Italy are in Group A with Turkey, Wales and Switzerland. The tournament kicks off on June 12.

