Flat pitches a 'huge problem' : Justin Langer

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said that flat pitches in a Test match is a 'huge problem' for the health of cricket.

  ANI
  • |
  Melbourne
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:46 IST
Australia coach Justin Langer. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said that flat pitches in a Test match is a 'huge problem' for the health of cricket. "I see flat pitches as a huge problem for the health of cricket," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

"I've said this for 10, 15 or 20 years, for the health of Test cricket, first-class cricket, and even one-day cricket, you want to play on wickets where there's a contest between bat and ball," he added. The Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia was suspended on Sunday.

The day one of the match was also suspended with two deliveries remaining in the 40th over after an Andrew Fekete delivery struck Marcus Stoinis. "It's been very well documented what happened at the MCG this week, but I know they are trying to push it so they get a contest back because we don't want to see cricket anywhere in the world, in my opinion, on flat wickets which are batsman-dominated," said Langer.

"Hopefully every country and everyone around the world - whether it's spin, seam, swing, pace, and bounce, whatever it is - give the bowler some hope because we want a spectacle in all cricket," he added. The first Test between Australia and New Zealand will begin from December 12 at Perth Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

