Left Menu
Development News Edition

Graham fires for 40 as Hornets overtake Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 08:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 08:50 IST
Graham fires for 40 as Hornets overtake Nets
Image Credit: Twitter (@hornets)

Devonte' Graham scored 27 of his career-high 40 points after halftime as the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 20-point deficit and recorded a 113-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night in New York. Graham scored five of Charlotte's final seven points, hitting a long jumper over Garrett Temple with 51.5 seconds left to snap a 106-106 tie and then connecting on a top-of-the-key 3-pointer over Joe Harris with 22.7 seconds left to put Charlotte up 111-106.

Graham shot 12 of 21 from the field and hit 7 of 12 3-point attempts. He became the first Hornet other than Kemba Walker to get a 40-point game since Al Jefferson on Jan. 31, 2014, against the Los Angeles Lakers. Graham's big night helped the Hornets rally from a 20-point hole early in the second and a 17-point deficit with 5:58 remaining in the third quarter. He scored 23 points in the final 17:58 as Charlotte outscored the Nets 53-31 the margin the rest of the way.

Miles Bridges added 14 points for Charlotte, which shot 40.9 percent overall and made 15 of 35 3-point tries. Terry Rozier and rookie P.J. Washington added 13 points apiece for Charlotte. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points for the Nets, who fell to 9-4 without Kyrie Irving (right shoulder impingement). Jarrett Allen added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, which shot 43.2 percent and missed 28 of 38 3-point attempts.

Two free throws by Allen gave the Nets a 77-60 lead with 5:58 left in the third, but Charlotte outscored the Nets with 24-9 the rest of the quarter to cut the deficit to 86-84 entering the fourth. Graham's fifth 3-pointer, with 6:53 remaining, put Charlotte up 93-91, its first lead since the opening minutes of the game. Dinwiddie answered with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later for a 94-93 Brooklyn lead, and his three-point play forged a 99-99 deadlock with 4:46 remaining.

The Hornets held a 102-99 lead with 4:13 left after Graham's sixth 3-pointer and led 104-101 when Rozier hit a layup with 2:41 remaining. Two free throws by Graham with 2:06 left made it 106-101, but the Nets forged a 106-106 deadlock on Dinwiddie's layup with 1:10 to go before Graham clinched it for Charlotte. The Nets saw their three-game winning streak end while the Hornets earned a second consecutive victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Man held for raping mother

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala gets world's first marine cemetery

Cemeteries are commonly built for humans, but in Kerala, they are made for fishes too. They are not just tombs made up of cement or mud, but iron frames that raise their heads to the sky and are filled with single-use plastic bottles. On th...

Reports: Angels sign Rendon for 7 years, $245M

The Los Angeles Angels added another potent bat to their lineup, agreeing to a seven-year, 245 million deal with free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. The years and salary total match thos...

CAB ASSAM UPDATES: People defy curfew in Guwahati, Flights canceled from Kolkata

HIGHLIGHTSAll Assam Students Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati.Army conducted a flag march in the city on Thursday morning.According to Kolkata Airport Official, All flights have been canceled from Kolkata West Bengal to t...

Final report on Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy released

In light of Cabinets position that freight operations on prime land in downtown Auckland are no longer viable, the Government will now embark on a short work programme to enable decision-making in the first half of next year, Associate Tran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019