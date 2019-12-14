Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Athletics-New Zealand Olympic legend Snell dies at age 80

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 06:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 06:12 IST
UPDATE 2-Athletics-New Zealand Olympic legend Snell dies at age 80
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Famed New Zealand Olympic middle distance runner Peter Snell has died in Dallas at age 80, the New Zealand Herald reported on Saturday.

The newspaper reported sports historian and friend Ron Palenski confirmed Snell had died at his Texas home on Thursday after years of heart problems. Palenski said Snell's wife Miki had telephoned him to share the news.

Snell, considered New Zealand's greatest athlete, won three Olympic gold medals. He took the 800 metres at the 1960 Rome Games and won both the 800 and 1,500 metres at the 1964 Tokyo Games. He is the only man since 1920 to have won both events at the same Olympics.

"Peter Snell was to running what Sir Edmund Hillary was to mountaineering," friend and Olympic marathoner Barry Magee once said. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remembered Snell as "a legend, here and around the world. Our thoughts are with Sir Peter's wife Miki and their family."

​Under the guidance of famed coach Arthur Lydiard, the powerfully built Snell became one of the most dominant middle-distance runners in history. He set world records in the mile and 800 metres and also won dual gold at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth.

Snell was preparing to celebrate his 81st birthday on Tuesday. His wife Miki told New Zealand's Stuff her husband was having a good day on Thursday, despite a health scare last month when he passed out while driving and crashed into several parked vehicles.

"He felt good, he had gone and done some activities, and was planning on doing more - he wanted to play table tennis," Miki told the publication. "He lay down to watch the news on TV and fell asleep. "I tried to wake him up but he wouldn't move. The paramedics came in about five minutes but they couldn't wake him."

Snell retired from running in 1965 and later became a sports scientist in the United States. His work mainly focused on the kind of extreme performance he had personally achieved.

"I really wanted to know what made athletes tick... try to understand why Arthur Lydiard's training methods worked so well," he wrote in "Peter Snell: From Olympian to Scientist" in 2007. Although living in the United States, Snell was always admired in New Zealand. He was elevated to Sir Peter Snell in 2009 and was voted New Zealand's Sportsman of the Twentieth Century.

"Just reading his name says greatness to me," Nick Willis, New Zealand's two-time Olympic medallist in the 1,500 metres, said on Twitter. "He is the greatest ever. Absolute dominance in his era."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest

Morris Garages MG, a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said. MG Motor India, has already spent Rs 2,000 crore in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019