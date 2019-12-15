Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson falls after Australia set New Zealand record chase

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 14:11 IST
Williamson falls after Australia set New Zealand record chase

Perth, Dec 15 (AFP) New Zealand made a shaky start to their unlikley bid for a world record run chase Sunday as they lost two wickets before lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at Perth. Australia declared their first innings at 217 for nine, setting the Black Caps a victory target of 468 on a wearing pitch developing a number of cracks.

The task got harder for New Zealand when they lost opener Jeet Raval and leading batsman Kane Williamson before lunch. Raval made just one, becoming Mitchell Starc's sixth victim of the match, before captain Williamson fell to the first ball of the innings from spinner Nathan Lyon for 14.

Williamson got off to a fast start with boundaries from the first two balls he faced, but was caught at short leg fending a ball that bounced and turned sharply off his glove into the hands of Matthew Wade. At lunch New Zealand were 31 for two, with Tom Latham on 10 and Ross Taylor on five, still needing a further 437 runs with eight wickets in hand.

The Kiwis only managed 166 in their first innings and the world record chase is the West Indies' 418 for seven to beat Australia at St John's in 2003, although the home side are without injured opening bowler Josh Hazlewood. Australia's second innings fell away dramatically after being 131 for one at one stage on the third day.

The home team lost seven wickets for 58 runs, as they struggled against a sustained barrage of short-pitched bowling on another hot Perth day. Tim Southee again impressed with 5-69, after also picking up four wickets in the first innings. AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

AchhaGo makes it big at IEAE 2019 AchhaGo launched Smart Living at the IEAE 2019

December 16th, 2019, New Delhi AchhaGo, the retail wing of AchhaCart, has successfully completed the three-day India International Electronics Smart Appliances Expo. The brand launched its concept of smart living, showcased new product an...

Vaping may increase chronic lung disease risk: Study

Use of e-cigarettes may significantly increase a persons risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema, according to a study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco...

RBI saw growth slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting rates from Feb: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank saw economic growth slowdown in February, prompting it to cut rates ahead of the curve and wondered why markets were surprised with the decision to pause rate reduction. Noting th...

Inhalers are right for Asthma

New Delhi India, Dec 16 ANIBusinessWire India The second chapter of the BerokZindagi campaign launches multi-media awareness campaign Asthma ke liye inhalers hain sahi - InhalersHainSahi today. The new campaign InhalersHainSahi focuses on g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019