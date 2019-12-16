Left Menu
Sports News Summary: Babe Ruth 500th home run bat sells for more than $1 million

  16-12-2019
  16-12-2019
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Babe Ruth 500th home run bat sells for more than $1 million

Babe Ruth may have died more than 70 years ago, but the baseball slugger is still turning out big numbers. The bat he used to hit his 500th home run in 1929 has sold for $1,000,800, officials for SCP Auctions announced on Sunday. Deeper U.S. talent pool proves decisive at Presidents Cup

A deeper pool of talent finally proved decisive for a Tiger Woods-led United States team that clinched a 16-14 victory at the Presidents Cup on Sunday after what had been a difficult week. As well as being up against a highly motivated and well prepared International team, the U.S. players faced a steep learning curve to become familiar with a Royal Melbourne course most had never stepped foot on until Tuesday morning. Burrow sets voting records in winning Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 85th Heisman Trophy in record-setting fashion on Saturday night. The redshirt senior, who transferred from Ohio State following spring practice in 2018 after failing to win the starting job, has led the Tigers to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He set a record for highest percentage of points in the balloting -- 93.8, breaking the record set by Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, who earned 91.63 percent of the point total in 2006. USC receives NCAA notice of allegations

The Southern California men's basketball program received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA tied to the federal investigation into corruption in the sport. USC became embroiled in the scandal more than two years ago when former assistant Tony Bland and nine others were arrested on fraud and bribery charges. Now, with the NCAA's notice, that means the Trojans face the prospect of sanctions that could include a loss of scholarships or a postseason ban. Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback. The stadium, built at a cost of 156.9 billion yen ($1.44 billion), will have a capacity of 68,000 when it hosts the Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 24. Woods leads from front as U.S. wins Presidents Cup

United States captain Tiger Woods led from the front as the Americans dominated the Sunday singles to overhaul the Internationals at Royal Melbourne 16-14 and claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup. Woods clinched a record 27th win in the event with a 3&2 victory over Abraham Ancer to fire up his team and then beamed from the sidelines as they landed crushing early blows before sealing the Cup with a match to spare. NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a struggling Cleveland bunch. The Bucks jumped to an 18-point halftime lead and expanded the gap to as many as 28 points in the third quarter on the way to their 18th straight win. Crawford KOs Kavaliauskas, retains WBO welterweight title

Terence Crawford started slow Saturday night in his WBO welterweight title fight against heavy underdog Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden in New York, but he came on strong and scored a ninth-round knockout to keep his 147-pound title. Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) knocked Kavaliauskas down twice in the ninth. Referee Ricky Gonzalez ended the fight at 44 seconds after Crawford landed a right hook to the head, sending Kavaliauskas to one knee on the heels of a right uppercut and straight right that did the same only seconds earlier. Osaka appoints Belgian Fissette as coach: Kyodo

Two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka has appointed Belgian Wim Fissette as coach, Kyodo news agency on Sunday quoted the Japanese player's management as saying, as she gears up to defend her Australian Open title. Osaka has been without a coach since September, when she split with Jermaine Jenkins following a disappointing defense of her U.S. Open title. NHL roundup: Caps rout Lightning after Kucherov hurt

Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 45 seconds apart to break a third-period tie in the Washington Capitals' win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost Nikita Kucherov -- the NHL's MVP and points leader last season - to injury in the middle of the second period Saturday. Kucherov did not return after he took a blast from John Carlson directly on the laces at the top of his right skate and fell to the ice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

