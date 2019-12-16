Left Menu
Workload doesn't worry me: Aussie off-spinner Nathon Lyon

After a delightful performance against New Zealand in the first Test, Australia's off-spinner Nathon Lyon said that he loves bowling and the workload does not worry him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:25 IST
Workload doesn't worry me: Aussie off-spinner Nathon Lyon
Australian spinner Nathon Lyon. Image Credit: ANI

After a delightful performance against New Zealand in the first Test, Australia's off-spinner Nathon Lyon said that he loves bowling and the workload does not worry him. Lyon also applauded the Australian attack which includes Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Starc showcased brilliant bowling skill against New Zealand in the first Test and took nine wickets in the match.

"The workload doesn't worry me at all," Lyon said. "I love bowling and want the ball in my hand every opportunity I get. I'm just lucky I'm part of the best bowling squad in the world. It's pretty special. If I have to bowl a lot of overs, I'll do whatever it takes for the team," ESPNcricinfo quoted Lyon as saying. Lyon took four wickets in the second innings after scalping two in the first innings in the first Test.

The 32-year-old spinner said that he is very confident of his stock ball which may pose a challenge to the batsmen around the world. "I'm very happy with the way the ball is coming out of my hand at the moment, very confident with my stock ball and the more stock balls I'm able to put in that good area and challenge the defence, I'm going to be pretty happy with that. My best ball will hopefully challenge a lot of guys around the world," said Lyon.

Australia won the first Test against New Zealand by 296 runs on the fourth day after reducing Kiwis to 171 in their second innings. Both teams will now take on each other in Boxing Day test on December 26. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

