Pacers control Kings, extend win streak to 5

Image Credit:

T.J. Warren scored 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting to help the Indiana Pacers cruise to a 119-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in Indianapolis. Myles Turner added 17 points as Indiana won its fifth straight game and for the 13th time in 16 games. Domantas Sabonis contributed 15 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, T.J. McConnell recorded 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting and added eight assists while Malcolm Brogdon and Doug McDermott had 13 points apiece.

Richaun Holmes scored 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting and collected nine rebounds for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points, and rookie Justin James matched his season-high of 14 points. The Kings' Nemanja Bjelica scored 13 points in the first quarter and was scoreless the rest of the way. Buddy Hield had just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Cory Joseph had 10 points for Sacramento, which shot 45.1 percent from the floor and went 10 of 32 from behind the arc. The Kings have lost three of their past four games. Aaron Holiday added 11 points for Indiana, which shot 52.3 percent from the field, including 14 of 31 from 3-point range.

The Kings trailed by 11 points at halftime before Indiana opened the third quarter with an 11-4 run to increase its lead to 79-61. Bagley knocked down a 3-pointer to bring Sacramento within 81-66 with 6:22 left before the Pacers scored the next seven points. Holiday capped the spurt with a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 22-point lead with 4:26 left in the quarter.

The Pacers again led by 22 after McConnell's layup with 1:49 left. But the Kings responded with the final nine points of the quarter with James draining a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds left and also hitting a buzzer-beating shot from just inside the midcourt line to bring Sacramento within 92-79 entering the fourth quarter. McDermott and Justin Holiday made each made 3-pointers 32 seconds apart early in the final stanza to give Indiana a 104-86 advantage.

Warren knocked down a corner 3-pointer to make it a 23-point lead with 5:18 to play to help put away Sacramento. Indiana shot 64.3 percent from the field in the first half to take a 68-57 lead into the break.

