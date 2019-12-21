Left Menu
Dravid's son thrills with double century

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:04 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Former India captain Rahul Dravid's son Samit has scored a brilliant double century in an Under-14 Karnataka state inter zonal cricket match. The Vice-President's XI skipper scored a 250-ball 201 in the first innings against Dharwad Zone this week. His innings was laced with 22 boundaries.

Samit, who is the elder son of batting great Dravid, put up an impressive all-round performance. The 14-year-old followed his double ton with an unbeaten 94 in the second innings while also taking three wickets for 26 runs. The match ended in a draw.

A right-handed batsman, Samit has been grabbing eyeballs for quite some time now in various competitions in school cricket. Samit made headlines in 2015 at the U-12 level cricket in Bengaluru by slamming three half-centuries while playing for his school Mallya Aditi International. All his three fifties came in match-winning causes.

In 2018, the bespectacled teenager scored a century in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 Inter-School tournament. Samit had scored 150 for Mallya Aditi International School, who had beaten Vivekananda School by a whopping 412 runs in KSCA's BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match in 2018.

Dravid, who played 164 Tests for India, in which he scored 13288 runs at an average of 52.31 in 286 innings, is currently head of the National Cricket Academy.

