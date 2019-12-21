BBL: Chris Jordon defies gravity to take stunning catch
Perth Scorchers' all-rounder Chris Jordon on Saturday took a stunning, gravity-defying catch against Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
Perth Scorchers' all-rounder Chris Jordon on Saturday took a stunning, gravity-defying catch against Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Jordon took the catch in the 18th over of the Renegades' innings. Fawad Ahmed had bowled a half-volley to Dan Christian and the batsman had slogged the ball, but Jordon came running from long-on and took an amazing diving catch to his right.
BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the catch and captioned the post as: "Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09". International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted the same video and said: "Chris Jordan, just wow".
This catch by Jordon helped Scorchers turn the tide of the game. In the end, Scorchers defended the total of 196 and as a result, won the match by 11 runs. In the match, Jordon finished with bowling figures of 2-30.
For Scorchers, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a knock of 56 runs, while for Renegades, Beau Webster registered a score of 67 runs. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BBL
- Melbourne Renegades
- International Cricket Council
- Mitchell Marsh
ALSO READ
Punjab Govt urges industry to invest in stubble management
Brisbane Heat defeat Adelaide Strikers to clinch WBBL title
WBBL: Sophie Devine named Player of the Tournament
Farmers' organisations express anger over registration of cases for stubble burning
SC directs Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to furnish report on stubble burning up to Dec 11.