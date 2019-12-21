Left Menu
BBL: Chris Jordon defies gravity to take stunning catch

Perth Scorchers' all-rounder Chris Jordon on Saturday took a stunning, gravity-defying catch against Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

BBL: Chris Jordon defies gravity to take stunning catch
England all-rounder Chris Jordon (Photo/ Chris Jordon Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Perth Scorchers' all-rounder Chris Jordon on Saturday took a stunning, gravity-defying catch against Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Jordon took the catch in the 18th over of the Renegades' innings. Fawad Ahmed had bowled a half-volley to Dan Christian and the batsman had slogged the ball, but Jordon came running from long-on and took an amazing diving catch to his right.

BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the catch and captioned the post as: "Chris Jordan, ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! #BBL09". International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted the same video and said: "Chris Jordan, just wow".

This catch by Jordon helped Scorchers turn the tide of the game. In the end, Scorchers defended the total of 196 and as a result, won the match by 11 runs. In the match, Jordon finished with bowling figures of 2-30.

For Scorchers, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a knock of 56 runs, while for Renegades, Beau Webster registered a score of 67 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

