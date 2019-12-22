Left Menu
Texans top Bucs to win AFC South

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Jahleel Addae recorded the fourth interception of Jameis Winston with just under 90 seconds remaining, and the visiting Houston Texans clinched their fourth AFC South title in five seasons with a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. With the Buccaneers facing third-and-1 at their 38-yard line, Addae snagged a pass intended for running back Dare Ogunbowale. It marked the 28th interception on the season for Winston and the fifth turnover for the Buccaneers (7-8), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Winston passed for 335 yards and a touchdown but, as often has been the case, the turnovers proved to be his undoing. Winston has thrown at least four interceptions in a game three times in 2019. Ka'imi Fairbairn booted field goals of 25 and 37 yards in the second half for the Texans (10-5), who allowed just 154 yards and a 41-yard Matt Gay field goal following the intermission.

Hobbled by a lower leg injury throughout the second half, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson recorded 184 yards and an interception on 19-of-32 passing. He was sacked five times. The Texans, who gained just 229 total yards, failed to fully capitalize on the multiple opportunities presented in the first half.

Houston forced four turnovers and blocked a 54-yard Gay field-goal attempt, yet managed only a 14-point lead. Bradley Roby picked off Winston on the second play from scrimmage and returned that interception 27 yards for a score and 7-0 lead just 48 seconds in. On the third play of the ensuing Buccaneers drive, Winston tossed his second interception, this one snagged by Texans safety Justin Reid, who returned that pick 27 yards for a touchdown. But that score was negated by a Charles Omenihu illegal block, and Houston settled for a 32-yard field goal that provided the Buccaneers a chance to remain within striking distance at 10-0.

The Texans extended the lead to 17-3 when Carlos Hyde converted a Peyton Barber fumble into a 1-yard touchdown at the 9:22 mark of the second quarter. But the Buccaneers responded with touchdowns on consecutive drives to pull even, overcoming a replay reversal during a 9-play, 81-yard march capped by Ronald Jones' 4-yard run. When Jamel Dean returned a Watson interception 31 yards on the ensuing Texans drive, Tampa Bay set up shop at the Houston 39 and scored five plays later, when Winston found Justin Watson for an 8-yard score with 13 seconds left, ending the half tied at 17.

