Left Menu
Development News Edition

Driedger makes 42 saves, Panthers dispatch 'Canes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Raleigh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 13:07 IST
Driedger makes 42 saves, Panthers dispatch 'Canes
Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

Chris Driedger, making just his third NHL start, stopped 42 shots to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. It was Florida's first win in Carolina since Dec. 18, 2015. Panthers winger Noel Acciari, coming off two straight hat tricks, scored one goal on Saturday and has 12 for the season.

Evgenii Dadonov, Brian Boyle, and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers, who won their third straight game. Huberdeau, who also had an assist, tied Pavel Bure's franchise record with 10 points in three games. Driedger, who had sat for seven straight games behind veteran Sergei Bobrovsky, improved his record as a starter to 2-1-0.

Carolina, which had its three-game win streak snapped, got goals from Nino Niederreiter and Lucas Wallmark. Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 18 saves. Florida opened the scoring with 7:07 gone in the first period. Boyle's lead pass created a breakaway for Dadonov, who shot the puck in over Mrazek's stick.

A penalty on Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov for high-sticking Huberdeau gave the Panthers an opportunity, and they cashed in for a 2-0 lead. Aaron Ekblad, from just a few feet inside the blue line, fired a shot on goal that was deflected in by Boyle with 11:34 gone in the second. Huberdeau scored just 26 seconds into the third period on a power-play that carried over from the second. Several Hurricanes went to dig the puck out of a scrum behind Carolina's net, leaving Huberdeau alone in the low slot. Aleksander Barkov won that battle, earning the primary assist.

The Hurricanes got on the board with 10:44 left in the third, as Teuvo Teravainen hit a virtually open net on a rebound of Dougie Hamilton's shot, with the puck hitting Niederreiter's stick on the way in. Acciari's breakaway goal off of Huberdeau's lead pass just 85 seconds later gave Florida a 4-1 lead.

Wallmark's power-play goal with 7:01 left cut Carolina's deficit to 4-2, but its comeback fell short.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Jodie Whittaker wants to do a 'Doctor Who' episode with Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant

Jodie Whittaker, who currently plays the title role on the British sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to collaborate with former incarnations of the Time Lord -- Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant -- if a crossover happens again. In 2013,...

Curfew lifted in Mangaluru: No untoward incident reported

Curfew lifted in Mangaluru No untoward incident reported Mangaluru, Dec 22 PTI Curfew clamped in Mangaluru in the aftermath of the violent protests against the Citizenhip Amendment Act on December 19 was lifted on Sunday for 12 hours, ...

Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to divert the attention from the virtually destroyed economy and rising unemployment.Addressing a press conf...

More plastic pollution on Maha beaches than K'taka, Goa: Study

Beaches in Maharashtra are more polluted with microplastics and macroplastics than those in Goa and Karnataka, according to a study conducted by a research institute here. The study has blamed plastic industries located near the shore and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019