Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan make triumphant Test return with win over Sri Lanka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 11:37 IST
Pakistan make triumphant Test return with win over Sri Lanka
Image Credit: Twitter(@TheRealPCB )

Pakistan celebrated the return of Test cricket for the first time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0. It was just a 14-minute and 16-ball formality for Pakistan on the fifth morning to grab Sri Lanka's last three wickets, dismissing them on their overnight total of 212 in the second innings.

The writing was very much on the wall when Pakistan set a daunting 476-run target for the tourists on Sunday and had them staring at defeat on 212-7 at the close of play. Befittingly it was Naseem Shah who at 16 years and 307 days became the second youngest bowler to take five wickets in Test innings.

The youngster bowled with fire to finish with 5-31. Fellow Pakistani Nasim-ul-Ghani -- a left-arm spinner -- holds the record as the youngest bowler with a five-wicket haul in a Test inning.

Ghani completed his feat against the West Indies at Georgetown at the age of 16 years, 303 days. Naseem was only six when international cricket was suspended in Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

Pakistan was forced to play all their home matches at the neutral venues of the United Arab Emirates before improved security allowed them to host various limited over series in the last four years. The first Test of the series in Rawalpindi marked the return of Test cricket in Pakistan, but it was spoiled by bad weather.

The final day began in a dramatic manner when Naseem dismissed Last Embuldeniya off the very first ball, catching his gloves on the way to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. From the other end leg-spinner, Yasir Shah had Oshada Fernando caught in the slip for his overnight score of 102.

Oshada's 180-ball knock had 13 boundaries. Naseem wrapped up the match by trapping Vishwa Fernando with the fifth ball of the next over, triggering jubilation among the Pakistan players who all played their first Test series at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Vedic conference in Kerala from January 2

Eminent scholars from different parts of the country would participate in a four-day national Vedic conference to be held here from January 2. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the event, being organised as part of the ong...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1215 pm CAL10 JH-3RDLD-TRENDS Opposition alliance in Jharkhand ahead in 42 seats, BJP in 28Ranchi The JMM-Congress-RJD opposition alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 42 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly ...

Golden Knights hand Sharks 9th loss in 10 games

Malcolm Subban finished with 37 saves and Shea Theodore scored what proved to be the game-winning goal midway through the third period as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights skated to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Jo...

Rihanna teases fans about upcoming album

Superstar singer and fashion mogul Rihanna teased fans about her upcoming album with a dog bobbing its head. According to CNN, the singer on Sunday posted a video on her Instagram. The short video shows a fluffy dog dancing to House of Pain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019