Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan captain declares Paksitan '200%' safe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:35 IST
Sri Lankan captain declares Paksitan '200%' safe
Image Credit: Twitter (@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka might have lost the series but signed off satisfied with safety and security measures in Pakistan after the country's first home test series in 10 years. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne called the security for the two-test series "200 percent" and promised to return.

The series held major significance for a host nation deprived of all forms of international cricket for almost a decade. Pakistan had been forced to play its home series outside the country, mostly in the United Arab Emirates, since 2009, when the bus carrying the Sri Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in Lahore. Six policemen and a driver escorting match officials were killed. No Sri Lankan players or officials died.

Pakistan had hosted brief Twenty-20 and one-day international engagements in the past two years, but this first test series required a longer stay for the visiting Sri Lankan team, of around 15 days. "It was 200 percent," said Karunaratne. "The security was really good. They were like fathers for us. They kept talking to us and they were right behind us every time.

"When we were going out to eat or something, they were there. We were feeling secure and safe here. They've done a really good job. Pakistan fans are really good - they kept supporting us. "What I can say is that it's really safe here and that all the other countries playing cricket - they can come and playtests, T20s or one-dayers - it's safe to play in Pakistan."

Cricket-wise, Karunaratne rued the fact his side lost control in the second innings of this second test, after dominating for most of the first two days, to lose the match by 263 runs, and the series 1-0. Other than Oshada Fernando (102) and Niroshan Dickwella (65) no batsman stood solid enough to try to keep the tourists' hopes alive.

"In the first two days, we did work hard. After that, on day three, we lost our patience," said Karunaratne. "We were trying too many things. That's why we gave so many runs in that critical period. After that, they kept going. They put runs on the board. We were trying to defend, but our bowlers have to be a bit more patient. We didn't do well in the last two days."

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was overjoyed with the victory but said his side still needed to work on improving, especially when away from home. "It's a great occasion for happiness for all of us that we won the series," said Azhar.

"It carried great importance and was very significant because we were playing at home after a long time. We all are very happy because everyone performed as team. "(But) even if you win you still have to address all the deficiencies. It's not like our all problems are solved by just winning the series.

"We have a new bowling attack and experience is yet to come in and this team is yet to become a team. Winning home series is important but until we win away series we can't be relaxed. In fact, we can not be complacent at all in international cricket, but we have a long way to go ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

APICORP provides USD 250m loan facilities to Sonatrach Petroleum

Loans to be used to carry out maintenance works on Sonatrachs refinery in Italy, its first overseas investment in Europe, and purchase of Aramco crude Loans to support Sonatrachs efforts to diversify energy assets, ensure steady crude oil s...

Hindalco restarts production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand

Hindalco Industries on Monday said it has restarted production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand. Operations of the alumina plant of the company situated at Muri, Jharkhand, were suspended due to spillage in the red mud cake storage area.....

CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section of

CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section ofpeople BJP working president J P Nadda....

People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMM/Cong/RJD

People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMMCongRJDalliance Hemant Soren....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019