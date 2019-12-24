Left Menu
Rugby-Mooar agrees deal to join All Blacks head coach Foster's staff

Scarlets coach Brad Mooar has agreed a deal to join new All Blacks head coach Ian Foster's backroom team in June 2020, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old will return to New Zealand and take charge as the All Blacks' attack coach following the conclusion of the Welsh side's European competitions, NZR said in a statement https://www.allblacks.com/news/brad-mooar-confirmed-for-all-blacks-role.

Mooar completes Foster's coaching team that also includes John Plumtree (forwards coach), Greg Feek (scrum coach) and Scott McLeod (defence coach).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

