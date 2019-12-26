Reports: Chiefs' RB Ware to IR; DT Williams activated

The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Spencer Ware on injured reserve on Wednesday, ending his short stint with the team this season, according to multiple reports. The Chiefs also activated defensive tackle, Xavier Williams, off injured reserve. Williams, expected to add depth, had eight tackles and a forced fumble in five games before sustaining an ankle injury. Williams, 27, made 47 tackles last season, his first in Kansas City after three years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ware was signed three weeks ago as the team placed running back Darrel Williams on IR with a hamstring injury. Ware ran 17 times for 51 yards in three games before sustaining a shoulder injury. It was the 28-year-old's only action this season after the Indianapolis Colts put him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in early August as he was recovering from ankle surgery.

Ware was with the Chiefs from 2015-18, with his best year coming in 2016, when he gained 1,368 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns. He missed the 2017 season with a torn PCL and LCL in his right knee, suffered in a preseason game, and has just 68 carries since then. The Chiefs are otherwise healthy in the backfield, with Damien Williams returning last week after missing three games because of a rib injury. He joins LeSean McCoy and rookie Darwin Thompson.

