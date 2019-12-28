Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 03:31 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ordered the resentencing of a Staten Island, New York man for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State and kill an FBI agent, saying his 17-year prison term was “shockingly low.” USA-HAWAII-HELICOPTER/

Search intensifies for lost helicopter off Hawaii's Kauai island Rescuers in Hawaii intensified their search on Friday for a missing tour helicopter with seven people aboard as daybreak hit the island of Kauai, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

BUSINESS AMAZON-COM-RING-LAWSUIT/

Amazon's Ring cameras are vulnerable to hackers, lawsuit in U.S. claims Amazon.com Inc and its Ring home security camera unit have been sued by an Alabama homeowner who said the cameras’ defective design leaves purchasers vulnerable to cyberattacks.

FACEBOOK-CRYPTOCURRENCY/ Facebook's Libra has failed in current form: Swiss president

ZURICH (Reuters) - Facebook’s Libra project has failed in its current form and needs reworking to be approved, said the president of Switzerland where the cryptocurrency is seeking regulatory consent. ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-LAWSUIT-BRUCE-LEE/ Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food chain for using late kungfu master's image

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A firm run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese fast food for using the late kungfu star’s image in its logo without permission and is seeking over 210 million yuan in compensation, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported. AUCTION-BTS/

K-Pop's BTS scores another first as tour microphones head to auction LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - They’ve conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now K-Pop band BTS is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit.

SPORTS SOCCER-SPAIN-ZOZULYA/

Rayo-Albacete game marred by 'Nazi' chants to finish behind closed doors A Spanish second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete that was abandoned at halftime on Dec. 15 after a player was subjected to ‘Nazi’ chants will resume behind closed doors, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Friday.

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ South Africa take 175-run lead over England

PRETORIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Africa bowled England out for 181 in their first innings and had built up a significant 175-run lead by the close of play on the second day of the first test at Centurion Park on Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

India braces for more protests following citizenship law India braces for more protests over the weekend after authorities stepped up security in major cities on Friday and suspended mobile data services in some places in an effort to maintain order.

28 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes -RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA hea...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ordered the resentencing of a Staten Island, New York man for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State and kill an FBI agent, saying his 17-year prison term was shockingly low. USA-HAWAI...

Eagles' Ertz ruled out against Giants; Howard to play

Philadelphia Eagles standout tight end Zach Ertz wont play in Sundays regular-season finale against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The team ruled Ertz out Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, coach Doug Pederson said the stat...

Chinese man charged with photographing Navy base in Florida

A Chinese man has been arrested while taking photos at a US Navy base in the Florida Keys, authorities said. Witnesses spotted Lyuyou Liao, 27, walking around a perimeter fence of the Naval Air Station in Key West on Thursday and entering t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019