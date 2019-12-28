Left Menu
Host cities for AFC Asian Cup China 2023 confirmed

  PTI
  Beijing
  Updated: 28-12-2019 10:31 IST
  Created: 28-12-2019 10:06 IST
The 10 host cities for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 were on Saturday announced by the Chinese Football Association (CFA). The cities include China's capital, Beijing as well as Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou.

The full details will be reported to the Organising Committee of the Asian Cup (OCAC) – at its next meeting in 2020 which will also discuss the overarching vision, key milestones and timelines of Asian football's most prestigious tournament. AFC President, Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said: "The AFC Asian Cup is our flagship competition for national teams, and I am sure that the Chinese FA and the selected host cities will deliver a tournament which is in keeping with the event's world-class status.

"The AFC thanks the commitment shown by the CFA and these 10 great cities to be a part of this celebration of Asian football. I wish them all the very best of success in their desire to show the world that China PR can stage huge international football events." All the candidate host cities showed great interest and commitment in bidding to host Asia's biggest football tournament which will be held in June and July 2023 - with 24 teams playing a total of 51 matches.

In hosting the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup, the CFA aims to promote the implementation of the China Football Reform Plan with more infrastructure, better youth programs and widespread promotion of the grassroots game. Furthermore, the CFA also views Asia's crown jewel as an opportunity to showcase its progress and achievements to the world and in the years leading to the tournament, the CFA also reinforced its commitment to work closely with the AFC and the host cities to stage a spectacular, far-reaching and successful festival of Asian football.

The AFC will further study and review the competition arrangements and organisational plans proposed by the host cities and the CFA in the early part of 2020. China last played host to the AFC Asian Cup in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

