Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranji: UP thrash Saurashtra; Pujara flops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 17:05 IST
Ranji: UP thrash Saurashtra; Pujara flops
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Uttar Pradesh thrashed Saurashtra by an innings and 72 runs, even as Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara failed miserably with the bat in the second innings of the Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy held here on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh had bowled out Saurashtra for 331 in their first essay and then posted a mammoth 523 on the board, courtesy a 165 by middle-order batsman Mohammed Saif.

Thanks to Saif's century, Uttar Pradesh managed to grab a massive 192-run first-innings lead. When play resumed on the fourth and the final day, at the SCA Stadium in Khanderi, Saurashtra needed to bat their skins out to save the game and evade defeat.

However, Uttar Pradesh skipper Saurabh Kumar spun his web around the opposition batsmen and led the side to an emphatic victory. Kumar, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, returned with match-winning figures of 6-55, as his team shot out Saurashtra for 120 and gained even the bonus point.

Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai (50) and Snell Patel (19) gave them a sedate start conjuring 38 runs for the first wicket before leggie Zeeshan Ansari (3-42) trapped Patel in front of the wicket. One-down Pujara, who has on so many occasions pulled his team out of the woods, was expected to do it one more time.

However, the Test specialist lasted just 10 deliveries and was trapped in front of the wicket by Kumar for 3. The Kumar-Ansari duo then ran through Saurashtra's middle-order removing Samarth Vyas (0), Jay Chauhan (1) and Prerak Mankad (4) in quick succession, as the hosts slipped to 57-5.

Sheldon Jackson (11) also was unable to convert his start, as Saurashtra lost their sixth wicket for 83. For the hosts, opener Desai was the only hope if they had to bat another two sessions, but leggie Ansari caught him on his own bowling even before lunch was called.

At lunch, Saurashtra was reeling at 98-8, as Uttar Pradesh was on the cusp of a memorable win. It was then just a matter of time, as Uttar Pradesh removed the last two batsmen D A Jadeja (13) and Jaydev Unadkat (2) to collect seven points.

The win was even more special as Uttar Pradesh defeated Saurashtra in their own backyard. In the other two matches, Himachal Pradesh took the first-innings lead and secured three points, whereas Karnataka had to be content with one point.

In the game at Indore, Madhya Pradesh took the first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu and collected three points. Brief scores: Saurashtra 331 and 120 (Harvik Desai 50, Snell Patel 19; Saurabh Kumar 6-55, Zeeshan Ansari 3-42) v/s Uttar Pradesh 523. Uttar Pradesh won by an innings and 72 runs. UP 7 points, Saurashtra 0.

At Indore: Tamil Nadu 149 and 377/7 (Kaushik 154, N Jagdeesan 54; Kuldeep Sen 2-59) vs Madhya Pradesh 333 (Venkatesh Iyer 88, Rameez Khan 87; Mihir Hirwani 71; T Natarajan 5-106). Match drawn. Madhya Pradesh took the first-innings lead. MP 3 points, TN 1 point. At Mysuru: Karnataka 166 and 296 (Devdutt Padikkal 99, Karun Nair 64; Rishi Dhawan 5-83) vs Himachal Pradesh 280 and 34/2. Match Drawn. Himachal took the first-innings lead.

Himachal 3 points, Karnataka 1 point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Modi's Mamallapuram reach out to China - The Tiger-Dragon Symphony of 2019

By Lakshay Raja The ancient sculptures of the coastal town of Mamallapuram witnessed India and China resolving to begin a new era of cooperation -- despite their differences on a number of fronts -- during a two-day second informal summit b...

I'm sure Dhoni has had communication with captain, selectors on future: Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has surely communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since Indias semi-final exit ...

Virat Kohli applauds Sakshi Chaudhary for securing Olympic Qualifiers berth

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday applauded boxer Sakshi Chaudhary for qualifying for the Olympics Qualifiers Asia-Oceania. Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, Congratulations to Sakshi Chaudhary on her brilliant performance and being select...

Rani Mukerji terms making of 'Mardaani 2' extremely risky

Rani Mukerji-starrer thriller Mardaani 2 is earning praise from critics and audiences alike, with a rock-steady run at the box office and earnings of Rs 40.20 crore, despite the release of Dabangg 3. The 41-year-old actor stated that it was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019