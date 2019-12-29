Left Menu
Rangers' Lemieux out 3-4 weeks with broken hand

  Updated: 29-12-2019 05:45 IST
  Created: 29-12-2019 05:42 IST
The 23-year-old, who is the son of former NHL forward Claude Lemieux, was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 25 in a trade involving fellow forward Kevin Hayes. Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

New York Rangers forward Brendan Lemieux is expected to be sidelined three-to-four weeks with a fractured hand, the team announced Saturday. Lemieux sustained the injury during New York's 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of former NHL forward Claude Lemieux, was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 25 in a trade involving fellow forward Kevin Hayes. Lemieux has recorded five goals, eight assists and league-high 87 minutes in 35 games this season for New York.

He has collected 18 goals, 13 assists and 216 penalty minutes in 107 career games with the Jets and Rangers. --Field Level Media

