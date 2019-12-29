Left Menu
Rangers end Leafs' win streak in OT

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tony DeAngleo scored 52 seconds into overtime Saturday night as the New York Rangers defeated the host Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4. Ryan Strome had two goals and two assists for New York, while Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored. Artemi Panarin had three assists.

Auston Matthews had two goals, including the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, whose six-game winning streak ended. William Nylander added a goal and an assist, Pierre Engvall had a goal, and Tyson Barrie had two assists for Toronto. Toronto's Frederik Andersen made 33 saves, while New York's Alexandar Georgiev stopped 44 shots.

Howden opened the scoring with his fifth goal this season at 1:41 of the first period from the slot, converting Strome's pass. Nylander scored his 16th goal during a power play at 4:21 of the first on a pass from behind the net by John Tavares. Jacob Trouba was off for high sticking.

The Rangers regained the lead at 7:59 of the first when Strome tucked in a backhand to take advantage of Engvall's errant pass. Andersen stopped Pavel Buchevich, who had been brought down by Barrie, on a penalty shot at 11:28 of the first.

The Rangers took a 3-1 lead on Strome's 10th goal this season on a slap shot at 4:37 of the second period. Matthews then scored on a rocket from the left circle at 7:48 of the second.

Zibanejad was put in the clear by Chris Kreider's pass to score his 15th goal at 17:05 of the second. Engvall scored his fourth goal at 6:22 of the third period on a deflection of Barrie's shot.

Matthews tied the game with his 26th goal this season at 19:07 of the third. Toronto's Mitch Marner left the game with 10 minutes left in the third period with a facial injury after he was struck in the head with a puck, but returned late in the game.

Before the game, the Maple Leafs announced defenseman Jake Muzzin is out with a fractured foot suffered when he blocked a shot in the game against the New Jersey Devils a night before and is considered week-to-week. Toronto left winger Ilya Mikheyev will be out at least three months after surgery to repair an artery and tendons in his wrist that were severed during the game Friday.

