NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

  Reuters
  Updated: 29-12-2019 17:14 IST
  Created: 29-12-2019 16:30 IST
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict should return home, the office of Ukraine's president said on Sunday.

SOMALIA-BLAST Turkey to evacuate wounded after deadly Mogadishu blast MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A Turkish military cargo plane landed in the Somali capital on Sunday to evacuate people badly wounded in a devastating truck bombing in the city a day earlier that killed at least 90 people including two Turkish nationals.

U.S. NEW-YORK-STABBING Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state and fled before apparently being arrested, a Jewish organization said, a rampage that came after days of increased tension over anti-Semitic assaults. LOUISIANA-AIRPLANE Five people, heading to college football game, killed in plane crash in Louisiana: local media

(Reuters) - Five people heading to a college football game in Atlanta were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed just after it departed from a regional airport in southern Louisiana, local media and authorities reported. BUSINESS

CAREEM-M-A-UBER Egypt competition watchdog approves Uber acquisition of Careem with conditions CAIRO (Reuters)- The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) said on Sunday it had approved ride-hailing group Uber's acquisition of former regional rival Careem after the regulator agreed to a set of commitments proposed by the U.S.-based service.

USA-TRADE-CHINA China commerce ministry says it has proactively dealt with U.S. trade frictions BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry has "proactively dealt with" trade frictions with the United States this year, it said on Sunday after an annual work conference.

ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-HONOURS UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year's Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday. AUCTION-BTS K-Pop's BTS scores another first as tour microphones head to auction

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - They've conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now K-Pop band BTS is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Heat's Butler bests former team in OT Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime against his former team, as the host Miami Heat recorded a 117-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Fleury hits milestone, Knights take Pacific lead Mark Stone scored two goals, and Marc-Andre Fleury moved into a tie for sixth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the Vegas Golden Knights took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

UPCOMING SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Crystal Palace.

28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Aston Villa. 28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton.

28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Leicester City. 28 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 28 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United

Burnley host Manchester United in the Premier League. 28 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground 29 Dec

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - First Test

South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-test series. 29 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

