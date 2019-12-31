Over 1.5 million fitness assessment conducted via Khelo India Mobile App

Fitness assessment of school children through the Khelo India mobile app has crossed 1.5 million in less than a year, since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27. This is the first of its kind pan-India initiative which envisages the fitness assessment of all school-going children across India.

Over 8500 schools, mostly belonging to the CBSE board, have registered over 24 lakh students out of which over 15 lakh have been assessed so far. The students are being assessed through a battery of tests designed to target two age groups.

Firstly, for those between the ages of 5 and 8, the assessment is conducted for height and weight (BMI), static balance (flamingo test) and coordination (plate tap test). Secondly, the assessment for the age group of 9 to 18 takes place for speed (50 m standing start), endurance (600 m run or walk), flexibility (sit and reach test), core (partial curl up 30 seconds) and muscular endurance (pushups for boys and modified pushups for girls) in addition to height and weight.

The data collected shall lay foundation for creating National Fitness Index for each age-group gender-wise. It will also give an opportunity to identify a raw potential talent early-on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.