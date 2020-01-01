Left Menu
Development News Edition

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially "engaged"

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:48 IST
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially "engaged"

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media. Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team.

Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic, who is a former reality show 'Big Boss' contestant and featured in a popular music Badshah music video 'Bandook', apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies. The colourful Pandya, quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Shaan' as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Iraqi militias start withdrawing from U.S. embassy

Supporters of Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups began to withdraw from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, a day after they stormed the outer perimeter, forcing Washington to dispatch extra troops and threaten reprisals against Ir...

Govt cuts import duty on crude, refined palm oils under ASEAN, IMCECA pacts

The government on Wednesday slashed import duty on refined palmolein from 50 percent to 45 percent, while that on crude palm oil CPO from 40 percent to 37.5 percent with immediate effect, a move that the industry opposed saying it will hurt...

Newborn girl dies in Alwar hospital fire, two doctors, four staffers suspended

A newborn girl died here on Wednesday after suffering severe burns at a hospital in Alwar, prompting the Rajasthan government to suspend two doctors and four other staff members of the hospital. A newborn girl was critically injured on Tues...

SPORTS SCHEDULE 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning or o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020