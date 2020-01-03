Left Menu
Development News Edition

White Sox sign OF Robert to 6-year, $50M deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 01:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 01:23 IST
White Sox sign OF Robert to 6-year, $50M deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract with top outfield prospect Luis Robert on Thursday. The contract also includes $20 million club options for both 2026 and 2027, with a $2 million buyout on both options. Robert will receive $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023, $12.5 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025.

Robert, 22, batted .328 with 32 home runs, 36 stolen bases and 92 RBIs in 122 games across three minor league levels in 2019. He added 11 triples, 31 doubles and 108 runs with Class-A Winston-Salem, Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

A native of Cuba, Robert defected in 2016. He originally signed with the White Sox in May 2017, receiving a $26 million signing bonus. "I am extremely happy with this deal because it is God's will," Robert said in a team press release. "Hopefully this year I will finally make my dream come true of playing in the big leagues. I risked everything when I left Cuba to pursue this dream, and now I know the whole process and all my sacrifices will be rewarded. My next step is to keep working as hard as ever, but now with more dedication and desire to help my team achieve our ultimate goal of winning championships."

MLB.com ranks the 6-foot-2, 210-pound outfielder as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox system and No. 3 overall in baseball. "Luis is a hugely talented player who showed his unique set of impressive skills last season and who we believe will be making an impact at the Major League level during the 2020 season," said White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in the release. "As he showed at three levels in 2019, Luis has the ability to impact a game dramatically with his bat, his speed, his glove and his arm. We see him as a very important part of a talented core of position players who we anticipate will be competing together with the White Sox for many seasons to come."

His three-year totals in the minors include a .312 batting average with 35 homers, 63 steals and 123 RBIs in 200 games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees P German suspended 81 games for domestic violence

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germans suspension for violating baseballs domestic violence policy will extend through the first 63 games of the 2020 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that German had accepted an 81-game ...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors,

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market. The ban ca...

Take 5: Titans present Patriots major problems

The stability of the New England Patriots dynasty feels more precarious entering this postseason than perhaps ever before. Not only do the higher-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and likely Baltimore Ravens stand in the way to the Super Bowl, but ...

Red Sox sign C Plawecki to one-year deal

The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract to back up Christian Vazquez. The Boston Globe reported the deal was worth 900,000.Plawecki, 28, is a former first-round pick of the New York Mets who played four seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020