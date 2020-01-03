Australia v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard
Scoreboard after the opening day in the third Test between New Zealand and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday: Australia 1st innings
D. Warner c de Grandhomme b Wagner 45 J. Burns c Taylor b de Grandhomme 18
M. Labuschagne not out 130 S. Smith c Taylor b de Grandhomme 63
M. Wade not out 22 Extras (lb3, nb1, w1) 5
Total (3 wkts; 90 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-95, 3-251
Bowling: Henry 21-1-68-0, de Grandhomme 18-1-63-2, Wagner 21-6-48-1, Somerville 13-0-52-0, Astle 17-0-49-0. (AFP) APA APA
