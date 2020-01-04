Left Menu
Only purse, mobile phones allowed inside stadium: ACA secretary ahead of Ind-SL T20I clash in Guwahati

Ahead of the opening T20I game between India and Sri Lanka here, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia said that only purse and mobile phones will be allowed for the spectators to take inside the Barsapara Stadium during the cricket match.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the opening T20I game between India and Sri Lanka here, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia said that only purse and mobile phones will be allowed for the spectators to take inside the Barsapara Stadium during the cricket match. "Other than mobile phones and purse no other item would be allowed inside the stadium," Saikia told ANI.

When asked if spectators can take play cards of fours and sixes he stressed, "No other item will be allowed." The restrictions come after the state saw several violent protests in which a total of 46 cases were registered, while 27 people were arrested in connection with vandalism in Guwahati district during the anti-CAA protests.

In December last year, the Assam Police had detained more than 3,000 people and arrested 190 persons for indulging in violent protests in the state over the amended citizenship law. Protests had broken out in several parts of the country including Assam over CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

"I don't know anything about the protest. Only thing is that we are organizing a cricket match and for that, there should not be any activity other than cricket in the stadium. We are allowing only two items and the rest of the items will be available inside the stadium including food and water," Saikia said. Sri Lanka's squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI)

