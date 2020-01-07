Young Amarjit eying national team comeback via ISL

Having recovered from an injury to his forearm, young midfielder Amarjit Singh is aiming to get back into the national team setup via the Indian Super League. The India U-17 World Cup captain, who was undergoing rehabilitation after an injury to his forearm, started training with his club Jamshedpur FC and was even on the bench in their last Hero Indian Super League match.

"My sole resolution at the moment is to get back into my club team, and then the national team. I was on the bench in our last Hero Indian Super League match but I am still awaiting a chance," Amarjit said. The 19-year-old added, "And it's not just about the chance, it's about me proving to my coaches that I am good enough and better than others.

"If they get the confidence that I can make an impact on the field, it's only then I will get my chance." When asked if has been in touch with national team coach Igor Stimac, Amarjit responded in the positive.

"Coach keeps a constant tab on what I am doing. He regularly takes updates. In addition, professor (Luka Radman) has been advising me on the workouts, constantly checking on my status." Amarjit, who started training around last December, considers former India goalkeeper Subrata Pal as his mentor.

"Having him around itself brings in positive vibes. He has been constantly motivating me, reminding me of the path ahead, and the hard work that I need to put in." Asked about the time when he was out of action with an injury, he said, "In such a phase, I needed to stay mentally strong. Otherwise, during those moments when self-doubts creep in, you would struggle.

"I am extremely grateful to the mental support and guidance from the medical staff, both at the national team setup, and at my club. "My parents and well-wishers have been with me all throughout. I owe a bit to Paul da as well (Subrata Paul). He has been special to me," he added.

