Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday. India Innings:
K L Rahul st Perera b Sandakan 54 Shikhar Dhawan c Gunathilaka b Sandakan 52
Sanju Samson lbw b PWH de Silva 6 Manish Pandey not out 31
Shreyas Iyer c & b Sandakan 4 Virat Kohli run out (Gunathilaka/Perera) 26
Washington Sundar c Sandakan b Kumara 0 Shardul Thakur not out 22
Extras: (LB-2, W-4) 6 Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 201
Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-106, 3-118, 4-122, 5-164, 6-164 Bowling: Lasith Malinga 4-0-40-0, Angelo Mathews 3-0-38-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-13-0, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-46-1, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-27-1, Lakshan Sandakan
4-0-35-3. MORE PTI SSC SSC
