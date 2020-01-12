Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Williams breaks three-year title drought to win in Auckland

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 14:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Williams breaks three-year title drought to win in Auckland
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic on Sunday but was unable to complete the perfect week in New Zealand when she lost the doubles final.

The 38-year-old Williams, who said she would donate all her prize money to Australian bushfire relief funds, and good friend Caroline Wozniacki were beaten by American duo Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-4. The result meant that Wozniacki was unable to complete her own fairytale farewell to a tournament with which she has become synonymous, having played in New Zealand's largest city every year since 2015.

The 29-year-old Dane, who was beaten by Pegula in the singles semi-finals, is retiring after the Australian Open, which runs from Jan 20 to Feb. 2. "I have loved coming back here," Wozniacki said after tournament organizers made a special presentation before the doubles trophy was given to Muhammad and Townsend.

"Serena, thank you playing doubles with me, it has been so much fun and the only regrets I have is that we didn't do this sooner. "I have had such a blast and it is rare that I have this much fun on court and it was a really fun way to finish off in Auckland."

Williams' singles victory, however, gave the American her 73rd WTA title and broke a near three-year drought, despite having appeared in five finals since she clinched her 23rd Grand Slam crown with a win at the Australian Open in 2017. She is chasing Australian Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, but has lost two Wimbledon and two U.S. Open finals since her 6-4 6-4 victory over elder sister Venus in Melbourne.

"It feels good, it has been a long time," Williams said. "I played an incredible opponent in Jessica and honestly it was a great match." Williams had struggled for consistency earlier in the week, but sent an ominous message to the Australian Open field when she demolished promising teenager Amanda Anisimova 6-1 6-1 in their semi-final and then beat an impressive Pegula on Sunday.

"I was definitely improving as the week went on and I needed to because I had some tough matches," Williams said. "I feel fortunate and blessed to be out here and to be healthy and to play. I have been playing for so long and been through so much and I'm happy to be doing something I love."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Jones looks forward to contest between Rohit and Warner

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones says both Rohit Sharma and David Warner have huge appetite for runs and looks forward to the contest between the two finest ODI openers of recent times in the upcoming three-match series. Prior to their f...

Fire at two shops in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A fire was reported on Sunday at two adjoining luggage shops in New Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the fire, the official said.The fire department s...

Good dilemma to have: Rathour on opening combination

In Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for choice at the top of the order, but batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday called it a good dilemma to have. Rohit had a phenomenal 2019, having struck five centuries in th...

WRAPUP 4-Protests pile pressure on Iran after admission of plane strike

Iranian protesters and newspapers piled pressure on the countrys leadership and riot police stepped up their presence in Tehran on Sunday after Irans military admitted that it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. Riot police fired...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020