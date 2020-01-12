Left Menu
Jones looks forward to contest between Rohit and Warner

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 14:49 IST
India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones says both Rohit Sharma and David Warner have huge appetite for runs and looks forward to the contest between the two finest ODI openers of recent times in the upcoming three-match series. Prior to their face-off, Virat Kohli's India crushed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series, while the visiting Australians had whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in Tests at home.

"Rohit Sharma and David Warner are good at both sides of the ground. If you shut one side of the ground, they will find a way to get runs on the other side of the ground," Jones told 'Game Plan' on Star Sports. "These guys are not only physically fit, but mentally fit as well and they have a vivacious appetite for runs and I want to see who wins this battle," the former cricketer added.

The series starts in Mumbai on January 14. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 and the third in Bengaluru on January 19. Jones also talked about the advantages of having pacers who can bowl 140 plus in modern-day cricket.

"That's the thing with bowlers with a rate of 140 plus, when they bowl above 140 and you make a mistake, you dont have a time - you get bowled out or LBW and that is why the team likes to have bowlers that bowl at a 140."

