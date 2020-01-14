Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers keep Bruins winless in shootouts for season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 08:46 IST
Flyers keep Bruins winless in shootouts for season
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Travis Konecny scored in the fifth round of the shootout to complete the host Philadelphia Flyers' come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday. Brad Marchand then had a chance to score in the shootout, but he overskated the puck and pushed it forward, which ended the game.

Travis Sanheim scored two goals, Sean Couturier added one goal and two assists, and Kevin Hayes and Connor Bunnaman had one goal apiece for the Flyers, who improved to 5-5 in shootouts this season. Jake Voracek also had two assists, and goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia.

David Krejci scored two goals, and Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork had one goal and one assist each. David Pastrnak contributed one goal, and Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk registered two assists apiece. The Bruins fell to 0-7 in shootouts this season.

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak stopped 34 shots. The Bruins jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Bjork scored on the backhand at 4:15 of the first period.

Boston later recorded a power play goal for a franchise record 14th straight game when Krejci scored at 16:49. The Flyers received a power play at the 18 minute mark when Boston's Patrice Bergeron picked up a double minor for high sticking Scott Laughton. Hayes capitalized with a quick goal on the power play just 22 seconds later to slice the lead to 2-1.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-1 advantage 33 seconds into the second period. Zdeno Chara, who, playing in his 1,000th game for the Bruins, earned an assist on Pastrnak's 36th goal, which leads the NHL. Sanheim got the Flyers within 3-2 at 1:12.

But Boston quickly extended its lead back to two goals, 4-2, when Coyle scored at 4:50. The 33-year-old Krejci registered his second goal of the game at 7:21 for a 5-2 lead. Couturier scored at 13:12 of the second to close the Flyers' deficit to 5-3. The Flyers then pulled within 5-4 at 14:46 when Bunnaman scored his first career goal in his fifth game.

The Flyers rallied to tie the game at 5 at 12:58 of the third when Sanheim battled for a loose puck in front and scored his second goal of the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China Dec trade beats forecasts: exports up 7.6%, imports up 16.3%

Chinas exports in December rose 7.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, signalling a modest recovery in demand as a preliminary trade deal with the United States raised hopes that a prolonged tariff war will be de-escalated...

Fury chasing knockout in Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury vowed to chase a knockout in next months eagerly-anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, insisting he believes he has no chance of earning a victory on points in Las Vegas. The charismatic undefeated Bri...

Man on countrywide 'padayatra' to seek ban on EVM

A 41-year-old man from Uttarakhand is on a countrywide padayatra to seek a ban on Electronic Voting Machines EVM and bring back ballot papers in elections. Onkar Singh Dhillon, a real-estate businessman of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand was in Be...

'Shameless' renewed for 11th and final season at Showtime

Showtime has renewed its hit series Shameless for the eleventh and final season. The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of a dysfunctional family, navigating life and love in Chicagos South Side.It is based on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020