Scoreboard
Australia Innings: David Warner not out 128
Aaron Finch not out 110 Extras: (B-4, LB-7, W-9) 20
Total: (for no loss in 37.4 overs) 258 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 7.4-0-58-0, Jasprit Bumrah 7-0-50-0, Shardul Thakur
5-0-43-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-55-0, Ravindra Jadeja 8-0-41-0.
