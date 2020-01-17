Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra continue to rule the roost in Khelo India Youth Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:09 IST
Maharashtra continue to rule the roost in Khelo India Youth Games

Shivangi Sarma of Assam and Khushi Dinesh of Karnataka claimed two gold each from the swimming pool as Maharashtra continued to occupy the pole position on Day 8 of the Khelo India Youth Game here on Friday. On a day a 13-year-old weightlifter Golom Tinku helped Arunachal Pradesh grab their maiden gold, Maharashtra held on to a five-gold lead over Haryana.

With 41 gold and 43 silver in a total of 149 medals, Maharashtra remained ahead but with many gold coming from shooting and wrestling on Friday, Haryana were fast catching up with 36 gold in a total of 111 medals. At the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium, Tinku won Arunachal Pradesh's first gold medal in the Games. It looked as if he would have a tough ask when he conceded a 6kg advantage to Tamil Nadu's Madhavan Thirumurugan at the halfway stage in the boys U-17 competition.

But with his rival recording a no lift with three failures, Tinku completed a 116kg lift in clean and jerk to total 209kg and take the lead. Assam's Prabal Pratim Gogoi preferred to go for silver by lifting 117kg for a total of 207kg rather than risk finishing with bronze by chasing gold. Another Arunachal Pradesh lifter Sankar Lapung took bronze with 203kg in a pulsating competition.

Haryana's pistol shooter teenager, Vibhuti Bhutia (under-21) and Asian Youth silver medallist Shikha Narwal (under-17) stamped their authority with gold medals in the 10m Air Pistol events. Maharashtra's Harshada Nithave was the only pistol shooter from a state other than Haryana to win a medal on Friday. At the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education at Sonapur, Haryana scooped six of the 11 gold medals on offer on Friday. Maharashtra girls in the 46kg, 57kg and 61kg freestyle divisions, Kalyani Pandurang Gadekar, Bhagyashri Hanumant Fand and Sonali Kondiba Mandalik, ensured that state's gold hunt would bear fruit on the wrestling mat.

Shivangi Sarma, who represented Delhi in the last Khelo India Youth Games in Pune, gave the home crowd enough reasons to cheer by first winning the 200m freestyle race by a 15-second margin. Returning to the pool to face the same rivals, her victory in the 800m freestyle event was a foregone conclusion. Khushi Dinesh, returning to competition after a short break, won the girls under-17 freestyle events on Friday, clocking 2:10.29 in the 200m and 9:26.19 in the 800m events.

On a day when Karnataka swimmers bagged five gold, she was the toast of the contingent as the state rose to seventh on the medal table. Kareena Shankta clocked 1:14.66 in the girls under-17 100m breaststroke in which she led a Maharashtra sweep of the medals. Her time bettered the previous best Indian performance of 1:14.87 by Saloni Dalal (Karnataka) in 2018.

Kareena Shankta's gold was one of three that Maharashtra claimed at the swimming pool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Offices of taxmen, police intel among 5 govt bodies with dues in crores to clear: Noida Authority

Five government departments, including the local police intelligence unit here, have been asked to clear dues collectively worth Rs 34.89 crore pending over their rented properties, Noida Authority officials said on Friday. Recovery notices...

Sanjay Raut to visit Belagavi tomorrow, alleges manhandling of Maha minister by K'taka police

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Rajendra Patil Yedravkar was manhandled by Karnataka Police and stopped from speaking at a meeting organised at Hutatma Chowk in Belagavi. Maharashtra Minister Rajendr...

Nirbhaya case: Convict moves SC against HC order rejecting his juvenility claim

One of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved the Supreme Court Friday challenging the Delhi High Courts order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of offence in December 2012. B...

Ganguly refuses to comment on Dhoni omission from BCCI contracts

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to comment on MS Dhonis omission from annual central contract list amid fresh speculation on the future of the World Cup winning former captain. While Dhoni has been left out due for not playi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020