Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-NBA's investment in Africa to produce more stars - Biyombo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 01:56 IST
Basketball-NBA's investment in Africa to produce more stars - Biyombo
Representative image Image Credit: storyblocks

The National Basketball Association's investment in Africa will result in more star players from the continent shining in the NBA, Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo said. The Congolese player will feature in the first NBA game in France as the Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris next Friday.

He believes Africa will soon host an NBA match as the game is going global. "I think we will soon have an NBA match in Africa," the 27-year-old told a conference call on Friday.

The NBA and the sport's governing body FIBA set up the Basketball Africa League (BAL) due to start in March, a move Biyombo believes will help the sport grow in Africa. "One way or another I will be involved (in helping the NBA grow in Africa), but the most important thing is to get that new league started," said Biyombo.

Cameroon's Pascal Siakam averaged 19.8 points per game to help the Toronto Raptors win the NBA Finals last year and Biyombo believes there is more to come from Africa. "Now the young African players won't necessarily need to go play in China or Europe to show themselves, the NBA scouts are going to come to Africa," he explained.

"They see there is talent and they are going to take care of these talents. They'll eat better, they'll train better and in a close future there will be more African stars (in the NBA)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Saracens accept further 35-point deduction, to be relegated -report

Saracens are to accept their heavy deduction for breaching the Premierships salary cap rules and will therefore be relegated at the end of the season, a report from The Guardian said on Friday. The newspaper said that the players were told ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal in Obamacare contraception fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took up an appeal by President Donald Trumps administration seeking to enforce new federal rules allowing employers to obtain religious exemptions from an Obamacare requirement that health insurance that the...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Fashions bad boy Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalkFrench designer Jean Paul Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the in...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Director says in lawsuit Apple, Shyamalan stole her movieA television series developed for Apple Inc by famed director M. Night Shyamalan blatantly copied a 2013 film, a copyright...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020